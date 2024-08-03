JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $385.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $402.57.

Shares of HUBB opened at $366.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.37. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

