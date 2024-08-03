JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $42.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NMI by 5.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in NMI by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at about $12,447,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

