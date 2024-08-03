JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $175.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.62.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44. Leidos has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

