JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Target Price to $129.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

