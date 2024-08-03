JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $179.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.95.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $15,646,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
