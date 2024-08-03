Kava Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.91 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Kava has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $385.59 million and $10.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00038660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,976 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

