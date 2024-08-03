Kellanova (NYSE:K) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kellanova updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.98 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,837,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

