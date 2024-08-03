Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Announces Earnings Results

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $431.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

LSEA stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $424.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Landsea Homes news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $113,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,772. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Stories

