Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $18,976,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.9% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

