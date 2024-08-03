Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $169.00 at Citigroup

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Leidos stock opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. Leidos has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.44. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

