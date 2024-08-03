LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Raised to $14.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LendingClub by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

