Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 5,229 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 338.3% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $9,692,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 83.2% during the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,689,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

