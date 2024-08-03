Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

