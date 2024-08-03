Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LTH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LTH opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 558,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

