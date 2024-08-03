Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Lightspeed Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

