Macquarie Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $90.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Macquarie from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.94.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

