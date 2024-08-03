Macquarie Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,567,000 after acquiring an additional 187,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,454,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

