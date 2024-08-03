Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Issues Earnings Results

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.66% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. Marin Software updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marin Software in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

