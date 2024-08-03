Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Match Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Match Group

Match Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Match Group by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,576 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.