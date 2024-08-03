MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.25% from the company’s previous close.

MAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 125.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

