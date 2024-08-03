Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.55

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 359180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

