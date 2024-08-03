MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.76 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $1.76, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,776.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,647.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,620.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,944.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

