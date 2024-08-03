Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $230.00 at Raymond James

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.60.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $191.31 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $210.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

