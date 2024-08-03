MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 77.56% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

