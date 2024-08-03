Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.46 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

