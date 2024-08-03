Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Middleby Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

