Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $795.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $810.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.31. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $891.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.