Morgan Stanley Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $44.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $24,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

