Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 20th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $72.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

Insider Activity

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

