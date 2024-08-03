NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NXRT stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $45.32.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

