NIKE, Inc. (NKE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on October 1st

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the footwear maker on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

NIKE has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

NKE opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

