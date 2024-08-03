North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.74

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 40889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NOA. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $482.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

