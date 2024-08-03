NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NWE opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

