Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 281580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
