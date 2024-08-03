OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.85. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. OLO shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 732,747 shares trading hands.

Get OLO alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OLO

In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $42,451.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 583,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,686 shares of company stock valued at $362,798. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OLO by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.