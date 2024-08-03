Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up to $29.21

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.21, but opened at $32.13. Omnicell shares last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 114,322 shares.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 197.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 82,774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.