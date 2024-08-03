Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $126.00 at Truist Financial

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK opened at $100.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $1,995,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $1,507,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $15,102,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.