Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $51.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.