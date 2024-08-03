Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $114.47 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001019 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

