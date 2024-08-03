PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PYPL. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in PayPal by 1,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

