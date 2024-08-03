PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

