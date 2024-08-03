PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.94.

PayPal Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

