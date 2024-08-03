PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.94.

PYPL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

