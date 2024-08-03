Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $72.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,211.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,121.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,254 shares of company stock worth $403,117 in the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

