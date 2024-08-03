Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEGA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands acquired 8,600 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,254 shares of company stock worth $403,117. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

