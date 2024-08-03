Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 496.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

