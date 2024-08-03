Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $11.33. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 272,654 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Jorge Valladares bought 42,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pennant Investors LP raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,917,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 399,409 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 289,348 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

