Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $11.33. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 272,654 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Insider Activity
In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Jorge Valladares bought 42,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perimeter Solutions
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.