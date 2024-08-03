Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

