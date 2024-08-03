Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Perrigo Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

