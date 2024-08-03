Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSHZF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 13th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

PSHZF stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

