Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSHZF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 13th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Pershing Square Price Performance
PSHZF stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.
Pershing Square Company Profile
