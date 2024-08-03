Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $176.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.23.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $145.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

